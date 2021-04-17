Apella Capital LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

