Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,332 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $156.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

