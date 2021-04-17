Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 686,721 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.