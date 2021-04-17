Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,923,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

