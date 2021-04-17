Apella Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 131.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.11. The stock had a trading volume of 565,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

