Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 2.6%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.21. 414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 305,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Apria alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.