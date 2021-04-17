Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Apria has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.98.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria

