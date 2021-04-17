Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

