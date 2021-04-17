Argus Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Argus from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,285.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,092.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,845.35. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.