Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as high as C$3.75. Atlantic Power shares last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 4,170 shares changing hands.

ATP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantic Power from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$93.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.1894974 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

