Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $65.41. 6,398,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,756. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

