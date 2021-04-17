Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.62. 1,752,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

