Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Square by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

SQ traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.10. 8,549,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.