Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AVAN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Avanti Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

