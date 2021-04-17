Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of ATXI opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

