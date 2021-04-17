B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $8.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.76.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

