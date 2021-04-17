Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $300.00 Price Target at China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by China Renaissance Securities from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $210.23 on Thursday. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.07 and its 200-day moving average is $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $10,877,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $41,916,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baidu by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.