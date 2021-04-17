BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In related news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

