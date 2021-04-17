Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.82.

BAC stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 118,128,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $334.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

