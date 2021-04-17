Barclays Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $220.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by Barclays from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $221.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.40 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.