Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.53 ($99.45).

BMW stock opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1 year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

