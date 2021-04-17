Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOAF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 276,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,771. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

