BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 25.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BlackLine by 10.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BlackLine by 88.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,702 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -172.03 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.