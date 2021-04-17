BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE BGR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 106,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.