BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $944.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.31.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $812.22. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $444.84 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 14.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
