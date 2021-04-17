BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $944.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $812.22. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $444.84 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 14.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

