Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $635,649.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00010108 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

