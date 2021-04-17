Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $581,107.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00010307 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $581,107.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

