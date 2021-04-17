BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

KOR opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 7.06. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$139,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,847,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,904.80. Also, Senior Officer Carl Brechtel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$146,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,100 shares in the company, valued at C$923,991.91.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

