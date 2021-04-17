BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 117,412 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 32,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,425. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

