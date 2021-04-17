Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $27,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares during the period.

Boot Barn stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.