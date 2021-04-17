Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $27,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares during the period.

Boot Barn stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.