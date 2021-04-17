Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.