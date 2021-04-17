Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $71.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 6614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

