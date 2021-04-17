Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.