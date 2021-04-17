Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 964,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.