Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.30 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,128. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

