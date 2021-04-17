Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.56 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.