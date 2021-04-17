Brokers Set Expectations for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

KIM opened at $19.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $19.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

