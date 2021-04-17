Burt Wealth Advisors Has $540,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

GE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,024,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,614,219. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

