Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 81,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,319,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

