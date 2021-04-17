Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,485. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.