Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.72.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$38.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.12 billion and a PE ratio of -105.08. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$16.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,831,510.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.