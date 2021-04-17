Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

CPHC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

