CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $6.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 billion and the lowest is $5.80 billion. CarMax reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,057. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

