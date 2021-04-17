Centric Wealth Management Sells 14,300 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.1% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,495,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,870,000 after buying an additional 136,825 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 15.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $8,294,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.40 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

