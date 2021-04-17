CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.19. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,641 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

