Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

