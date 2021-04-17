Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 224,493 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR opened at $3.80 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

