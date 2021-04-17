Charter Communications’ (CHTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $680.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $742.00.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $687.13.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $636.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $621.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

