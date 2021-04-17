Chiliz Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $5.40 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 42% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00069025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.00727690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00087019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00032762 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

