China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “
CHU opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.
