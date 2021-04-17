China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHU. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 514,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 383,101 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

